LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $689,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,735,022.90. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,720. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Vaxcyte Trading Up 4.1 %
Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.
View Our Latest Stock Report on PCVX
Vaxcyte Company Profile
Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vaxcyte
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.