LPL Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX)

LPL Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,902 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Vaxcyte were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 188.4% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vaxcyte by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Vaxcyte by 77,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vaxcyte by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.22, for a total transaction of $689,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 205,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,735,022.90. This trade represents a 3.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,946,720. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PCVX opened at $34.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.88. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $121.06.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.14. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PCVX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vaxcyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Vaxcyte from $138.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

