LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 110.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 189.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.67.

AMN Healthcare Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $18.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.04. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $70.07. The stock has a market cap of $710.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.83 and a beta of -0.03.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.23. AMN Healthcare Services had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 15.22%. The business had revenue of $734.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $694.38 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

