LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,508 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF alerts:

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEIV. K2 Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,954,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,383,000. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,396,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,067,000.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Stock Down 3.4 %

BATS SEIV opened at $31.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.29. The firm has a market cap of $527.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.03. SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $27.84 and a twelve month high of $35.06.

SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The SEI Large Cap Value Factor ETF (SEIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively selects US large-cap stocks that are perceived to be at a discount relative to their fair valuation. SEIV was launched on May 18, 2022 and is managed by SEI.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SEIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Enhanced U.S. Large Cap Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.