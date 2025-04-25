LPL Financial LLC Has $497,000 Stock Holdings in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:EUDV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EUDV stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $52.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.83. The company has a market cap of $6.89 million, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 0.89.

About ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF

The ProShares MSCI Europe Dividend Growers ETF (EUDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Dividend Masters index. The fund tracks an index of developed European companies with a history of stable dividend growth. EUDV was launched on Sep 10, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

