LPL Financial LLC Has $507,000 Stock Holdings in Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Marcus & Millichap were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Marcus & Millichap during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Marcus & Millichap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $172,000. Heritage Family Offices LLP boosted its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 7,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Marcus & Millichap by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Marcus & Millichap by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MMI opened at $30.91 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.15. Marcus & Millichap, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.36 and a 52-week high of $42.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -96.59 and a beta of 1.17.

Marcus & Millichap Announces Dividend

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $240.08 million for the quarter. Marcus & Millichap had a negative net margin of 1.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Marcus & Millichap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.25%.

Insider Activity at Marcus & Millichap

In other news, insider Gregory A. Laberge sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $101,383.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,237.46. This represents a 55.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap, Inc engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, property financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

