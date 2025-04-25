LPL Financial LLC Has $510,000 Stock Position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,668 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Encore Capital Group were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 14,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Encore Capital Group by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 7,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Encore Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encore Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

In other news, CEO Ashish Masih acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.14 per share, for a total transaction of $702,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,324,005.56. This trade represents a 6.62 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashwini Gupta bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.10 per share, with a total value of $1,404,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,505.90. This represents a 70.29 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ECPG opened at $34.81 on Friday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.45 and a 12 month high of $51.77. The company has a market cap of $824.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.05). Encore Capital Group had a positive return on equity of 12.70% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $265.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.40 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

