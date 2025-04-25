LPL Financial LLC Has $524,000 Holdings in Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Open Text Co. (NASDAQ:OTEX – Free Report) (TSE:OTC) by 8.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,509 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Open Text were worth $524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OTEX. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Open Text by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,504,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $127,557,000 after buying an additional 1,017,065 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of Open Text by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 6,308,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $178,670,000 after acquiring an additional 389,220 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Open Text during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,685,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Open Text by 406.1% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 298,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,461,000 after purchasing an additional 239,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in shares of Open Text by 386.5% in the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 267,600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 212,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Open Text Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTEX opened at $26.87 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.13. Open Text Co. has a 52-week low of $22.79 and a 52-week high of $36.25.

Open Text Increases Dividend

Open Text ( NASDAQ:OTEX Get Free Report ) (TSE:OTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.10. Open Text had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 23.23%. Analysts expect that Open Text Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from Open Text’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Open Text’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on OTEX. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Open Text from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Open Text from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Open Text from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Open Text from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Open Text from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.45.

Open Text Profile

(Free Report)

Open Text Corporation provides information management software and solutions. The company offers content services, which includes content collaboration and intelligent capture to records management, collaboration, e-signatures, and archiving; and operates experience cloud platform that provides customer experience and web content management, digital asset management, customer analytics, AI and insights, e-discovery, digital fax, omnichannel communications, secure messaging, and voice of customer, as well as customer journey, testing, and segmentation.

