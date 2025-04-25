LPL Financial LLC Has $535,000 Position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,485 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Global Self Storage were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SELF. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Self Storage during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 24,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. 28.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Global Self Storage Stock Performance

Shares of SELF opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.11. Global Self Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.51 million, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.13.

Global Self Storage Dividend Announcement

Global Self Storage ( NASDAQ:SELF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Global Self Storage had a net margin of 25.47% and a return on equity of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.0725 per share. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. Global Self Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.11%.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

