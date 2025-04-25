LPL Financial LLC Has $564,000 Stock Position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVST – Free Report) by 559.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,109 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Microvast were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MVST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Microvast in the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Microvast during the fourth quarter worth approximately $135,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Microvast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 20.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Microvast in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th.

Microvast Stock Down 7.7 %

MVST stock opened at $2.15 on Friday. Microvast Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $2.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market cap of $699.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 2.54.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

Further Reading

