LPL Financial LLC Has $570,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC)

LPL Financial LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,368 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 176,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,995,000. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF in the third quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

NYSEARCA:RSPC opened at $34.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 1.04. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF has a 1 year low of $27.90 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (RSPC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap firms engaged in communication services, selected from the S&P 500 Index. RSPC was launched on Nov 7, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.