LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,516 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gibraltar Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in Gibraltar Industries by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Gibraltar Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. 98.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ROCK opened at $52.85 on Friday. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.96 and a 12 month high of $81.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 1.22.

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $302.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

