LPL Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Evans Bancorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Evans Bancorp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in Evans Bancorp by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $2,417,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $657,000. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 4,230.0% during the fourth quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,489,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,981,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Evans Bancorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after buying an additional 3,921 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Evans Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Transactions at Evans Bancorp

In other Evans Bancorp news, CEO David J. Nasca sold 1,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $55,653.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,967.11. This represents a 1.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Evans Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of Evans Bancorp stock opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Evans Bancorp Inc has a twelve month low of $24.07 and a twelve month high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $214.58 million, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.08.

Evans Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.40%.

Evans Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evans Bancorp Inc (NYSE:EVBN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evans Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evans Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.