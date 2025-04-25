LPL Financial LLC Lowers Stake in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE:GTX – Free Report) by 56.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,438 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Garrett Motion were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 85.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garrett Motion by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 297,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 136,600 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Garrett Motion by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 194,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 47,126 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Garrett Motion by 20,649.3% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 63,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 63,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Special Credit Pa Centerbridge sold 349,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $3,479,535.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,098,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,577,803.08. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 150,000 shares of Garrett Motion stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,434,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $228,914,613. The trade was a 0.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,109,853 shares of company stock valued at $28,920,153. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Garrett Motion in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Shares of GTX opened at $9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.67. Garrett Motion Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $10.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.78.

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharging, air and fluid compression, and high-speed electric motor technologies for original equipment manufacturers and distributors worldwide. The company offers cutting-edge technology for the mobility and industrial space, including light vehicles, commercial vehicles, and industrial applications.

