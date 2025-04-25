LPL Financial LLC Purchases 1,194 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,194 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $158,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PPBI stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.48. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $30.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $144.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.25 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 17.54% and a return on equity of 5.43%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 5th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

