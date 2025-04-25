LPL Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 23,900 South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in South Bow Co. (NYSE:SOBO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 23,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of South Bow in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in South Bow during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in South Bow in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000.

South Bow Stock Performance

Shares of South Bow stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.36. South Bow Co. has a 52-week low of $21.16 and a 52-week high of $27.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.64.

South Bow Dividend Announcement

South Bow ( NYSE:SOBO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $488.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that South Bow Co. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.09%. South Bow’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on SOBO. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of South Bow in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded South Bow from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on South Bow from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of South Bow from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of South Bow in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

South Bow Profile

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

