LPL Financial LLC Sells 3,802 Shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,548 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,802 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in General American Investors were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GAM. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in General American Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of General American Investors by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,035 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General American Investors by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in General American Investors by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Stolper Co now owns 5,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. 36.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General American Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:GAM opened at $50.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.91 and its 200-day moving average is $51.51. General American Investors Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $55.44.

General American Investors Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at General American Investors

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th.

In other news, VP Eugene S. Stark bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,500. This represents a 20.83 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Trust Fbo Altschul Arthur G, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.62, for a total value of $49,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 4,885 shares of company stock worth $121,691 and have sold 15,199 shares worth $376,971. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of United States. It invests in growth stocks of companies. It makes investments in Information Technology, Financials, Consumer Staples, Consumer Discretionary, Retailing, Communication Services, Industrials, Health Care, Energy and Materials.

