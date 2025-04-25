LPL Financial LLC Sells 498 Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 498 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Guaranty Bancshares were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3,360.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after buying an additional 496,440 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 356.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18,015 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Guaranty Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. FCG Investment Co raised its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 55,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 75.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares in the last quarter. 39.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Guaranty Bancshares from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY opened at $40.16 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.01 and a 1-year high of $42.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52. The company has a market cap of $455.90 million, a PE ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland, agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.