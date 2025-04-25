LPL Financial LLC Sells 909 Shares of Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,091 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 909 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alarm.com were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 134.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 91.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alarm.com Stock Performance

Shares of ALRM opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.99. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.23 and a 12 month high of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $242.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.44 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 13.55%. As a group, analysts predict that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Daniel Kerzner sold 932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.49, for a total transaction of $51,716.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,260.64. This represents a 1.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 3,436 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.45, for a total transaction of $200,834.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,191,875. This trade represents a 8.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,921 shares of company stock valued at $338,727 in the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALRM has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Alarm.com from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on Alarm.com from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.20.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

