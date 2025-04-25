LPL Financial LLC Sells 97,027 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Free Report) by 83.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,107 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,027 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $472,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $652,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $726,000. Finally, Brueske Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,960,000.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $26.53 on Friday. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $23.47 and a one year high of $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $575.70 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.64.

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (JHEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor weighted index of large- and mid-cap stocks from emerging markets. JHEM was launched on Sep 27, 2018 and is managed by John Hancock.

