LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:NBSM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBSM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,715,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000.

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NBSM stock opened at $23.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.45. Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $20.83 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.56 million and a PE ratio of 25.95.

Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Neuberger Berman Small-Mid Cap ETF (NBSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is actively managed, focusing on capital appreciation through investments in small- and mid-cap companies aligned with the Russell 2000 and Midcap Index. NBSM was launched on Mar 20, 2024 and is issued by Neuberger Berman.

