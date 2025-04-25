LPL Financial LLC Trims Stake in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Alpine Income Property Trust were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alpine Income Property Trust by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 26.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 282.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the last quarter. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Alpine Income Property Trust

In other news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total value of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,259.52. The trade was a 10.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

PINE opened at $16.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.90. The company has a market capitalization of $235.67 million, a P/E ratio of 116.29, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.57. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 3.96%. Analysts forecast that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Alpine Income Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 814.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.50 to $19.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

