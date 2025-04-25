LPL Financial LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)

LPL Financial LLC reduced its stake in shares of Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,220 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ames National were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATLO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ames National by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 123,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ames National by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Ames National by 114.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 299.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 8,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in Ames National in the 4th quarter worth $1,875,000. 26.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ames National Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:ATLO opened at $17.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $154.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. Ames National Co. has a 52 week low of $15.69 and a 52 week high of $22.03.

Ames National Dividend Announcement

Ames National ( NASDAQ:ATLO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. Ames National had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $15.46 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Ames National’s dividend payout ratio is 62.99%.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

