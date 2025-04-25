Mabuchi Motor (OTCMKTS:MBUMY) Shares Down 13.3% – Should You Sell?

Mabuchi Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MBUMY – Get Free Report) fell 13.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $6.94 and last traded at $6.94. 696 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average session volume of 399 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.00.

Mabuchi Motor Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.39.

About Mabuchi Motor

(Get Free Report)

Mabuchi Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of small electric motors. It provides motors for use in automotive products, home appliances, power tools, housing equipment, office equipment, health and medical care products, light electric vehicles, collaborative robots, and personal care products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mabuchi Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mabuchi Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.