ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) have been assigned an average rating of "Hold" from the six research firms that are presently covering the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 62.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 154,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,387,000 after acquiring an additional 59,821 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $664,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 39.8% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in ManpowerGroup by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $78.87.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

