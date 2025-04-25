ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $57.50.
Several research firms recently weighed in on MAN. Barclays upgraded ManpowerGroup from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ManpowerGroup from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup Stock Performance
ManpowerGroup stock opened at $41.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.28. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $39.22 and a twelve month high of $78.87.
ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $698.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 0.81%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup will post 4.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ManpowerGroup Company Profile
ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.
