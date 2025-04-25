MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Shares Gap Up After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $19.32, but opened at $20.75. MarineMax shares last traded at $22.06, with a volume of 153,994 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. MarineMax had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 2.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $38.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on MarineMax from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of MarineMax in a report on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Clint Moore sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $125,583.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,642.80. This represents a 14.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony E. Jr. Cassella sold 4,000 shares of MarineMax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total transaction of $124,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,668.06. This represents a 25.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MarineMax

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HZO. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in MarineMax in the fourth quarter worth about $8,503,000. Concentric Capital Strategies LP boosted its position in MarineMax by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP now owns 245,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,115,000 after purchasing an additional 108,763 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,126,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in MarineMax by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 173,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 90,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in MarineMax by 105.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 133,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,861,000 after buying an additional 68,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

MarineMax Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $515.22 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.37.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, e-power yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Featured Stories

