Marsh & McLennan Companies (MMC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

4/21/2025 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $220.00 to $215.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $237.00 to $244.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/11/2025 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $246.00 to $249.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $223.00 to $232.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $210.00 to $220.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/9/2025 – Marsh & McLennan Companies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $259.00 to $261.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2025 – Marsh & McLennan Companies is now covered by analysts at Redburn Atlantic. They set a “buy” rating and a $281.00 price target on the stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $219.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $196.72 and a fifty-two week high of $248.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $224.66. The company has a market capitalization of $107.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.85.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 39.95%.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Nicholas Mark Studer sold 49,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.16, for a total transaction of $11,367,602.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,520,202.64. This trade represents a 63.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,317 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.97, for a total transaction of $309,455.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,817.31. This trade represents a 31.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,634 shares of company stock valued at $16,244,986 in the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

