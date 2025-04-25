Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLPGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 6.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLPGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $192.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Martin Midstream Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMLP. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Martin Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CSS LLC IL bought a new position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,894 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGP Franklin LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $111,000. Institutional investors own 34.90% of the company’s stock.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

