Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Up 6.6 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP opened at $2.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $113.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.75. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $2.55 and a 12 month high of $4.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.
Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $192.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.13 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a negative return on equity of 6.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
