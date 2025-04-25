Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 599,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Matrix Service were worth $7,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Matrix Service by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 898,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,751,000 after buying an additional 34,860 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Matrix Service by 17.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 384,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,691 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Matrix Service by 523.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 294,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 247,578 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Matrix Service by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 276,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 110,641 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Matrix Service by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 110,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 19,518 shares during the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Matrix Service from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Matrix Service from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

NASDAQ:MTRX opened at $11.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.14 million, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.01. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $15.75.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Matrix Service had a negative return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 4.76%. Equities analysts anticipate that Matrix Service will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions.

