Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) & Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) Head-To-Head Survey

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR) and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions (OTCMKTS:REFG) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

98.9% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.6% of Shift4 Payments shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Shift4 Payments 6.89% 29.00% 6.69% Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Shift4 Payments $3.33 billion 2.16 $86.20 million $3.07 26.26 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions N/A N/A -$30,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Shift4 Payments and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Shift4 Payments has higher revenue and earnings than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Shift4 Payments and Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Shift4 Payments 0 7 13 1 2.71 Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00

Shift4 Payments currently has a consensus price target of $111.30, suggesting a potential upside of 38.06%. Given Shift4 Payments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Shift4 Payments is more favorable than Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Shift4 Payments has a beta of 1.8, indicating that its share price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions has a beta of -0.3, indicating that its share price is 130% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Shift4 Payments beats Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions on 12 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions. The company also offers suite of technology solutions, such as Lighthouse, a cloud-based business intelligence tool that includes customer engagement, social media management, online reputation management, scheduling, and product pricing, as well as reporting and analytics; integrated POS for merchants business; and Skytab, a mobile payment solution. In addition, it provides marketplace technology that enable seamless integrations into third-party applications, which includes online delivery services, payroll, timekeeping, and other human resource services. Further, the company offers merchant management, training and education, marketing management, and incentives tracking solutions. Additionally, it provides merchant underwriting, onboarding and activation, training, risk management, and support services; and software integrations and compliance management, and partner support and services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions

Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. develops and markets a payment system for medical cannabis transactions. Its solution assists in the state tracking of sales, collection of tax, and supervision of sales to consumers. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Cheyenne, Wyoming. On August 12, 2024, Medical Cannabis Payment Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of Pennsylvania.

