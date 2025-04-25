Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED – Free Report) by 103.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Medifast were worth $2,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medifast by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Medifast by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 54,270 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 5,403 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Medifast by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 244,185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medifast by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 38,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 10,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medifast by 2,308.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,442 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 10,967 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Medifast from $17.00 to $16.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Medifast Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $12.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.21. Medifast, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.57 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.61 and a beta of 1.05.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $119.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.25 million. Medifast had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medifast, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Medifast Company Profile

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

