Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Price Target Cut to $300.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Truist Financial from $333.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MEDP. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medpace in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen lowered shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Medpace presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.30.

Medpace Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of MEDP opened at $302.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $314.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.04. Medpace has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $558.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 51.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Medpace will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEDP. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 17.5% during the first quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Medpace by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 582,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,411,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,158,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Medpace by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in Medpace during the first quarter worth approximately $601,000. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

