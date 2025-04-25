MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of MeiraGTx Holdings plc (NASDAQ:MGTX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 305,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,690 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in MeiraGTx were worth $1,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MGTX. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in MeiraGTx during the 4th quarter worth $459,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of MeiraGTx by 107.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 147,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 76,437 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in MeiraGTx by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 112,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 12,961 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in MeiraGTx by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 574,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,251 shares during the period. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MeiraGTx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MGTX opened at $6.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.27. MeiraGTx Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $3.85 and a 52-week high of $8.75. The company has a market capitalization of $516.50 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Insider Transactions at MeiraGTx

MeiraGTx ( NASDAQ:MGTX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $21.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. MeiraGTx had a negative return on equity of 146.38% and a negative net margin of 633.05%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MeiraGTx Holdings plc will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other MeiraGTx news, CEO Alexandria Forbes sold 47,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.34, for a total value of $253,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,408,983 shares in the company, valued at $7,523,969.22. This represents a 3.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Giroux sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total transaction of $144,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 882,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,294,964. The trade was a 2.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MeiraGTx in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of MeiraGTx from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th.

MeiraGTx Company Profile

MeiraGTx Holdings plc, a clinical stage gene therapy company, focusing on developing treatments for patients with serious diseases. The company develops various therapies for ocular diseases, including inherited retinal diseases and large degenerative ocular diseases, neurodegenerative diseases, and xerostomia.

