Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,686 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 10,640 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Methanex were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Methanex alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Methanex by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 1.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 104,871 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Methanex during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Methanex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Methanex by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,845 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MEOH opened at $30.93 on Friday. Methanex Co. has a 1-year low of $25.46 and a 1-year high of $56.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.43.

Methanex Dividend Announcement

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Free Report ) (TSE:MX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.30. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 4.41%. On average, research analysts expect that Methanex Co. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on MEOH. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Methanex from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Methanex from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Methanex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Methanex in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Methanex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Methanex

Methanex Profile

(Free Report)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in China, Europe, the United States, South America, South Korea, Canada, and Asia. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Free Report) (TSE:MX).

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.