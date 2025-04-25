Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC decreased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. IFS Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 110 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $387.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $385.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $411.53. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $468.35.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.08. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 35.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MSFT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $510.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Scotiabank started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $470.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Microsoft from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $493.13.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

