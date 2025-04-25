Mill Capital Management LLC Sells 9,812 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Mill Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,797 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 9,812 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 3.3% of Mill Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Mill Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $41,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 823,360,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $180,637,081,000 after buying an additional 17,635,391 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 17,054.5% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,088,589 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,652,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,018,120 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 82,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,405,294 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,125,148,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391,479 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 359,179,990 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $66,926,008,000 after purchasing an additional 11,370,309 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 3.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 199,915,046 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $37,116,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,545,944 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $207.00 to $203.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total transaction of $3,262,306.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,933,860. This trade represents a 22.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,798 shares of company stock worth $23,341,803 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $186.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $207.70. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.