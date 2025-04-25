Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Shares Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Free Report) by 136.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 276,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159,358 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mister Car Wash were worth $2,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCW. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its holdings in Mister Car Wash by 218,505.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 155,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 155,139 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Mister Car Wash by 281.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 179,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 132,051 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Mister Car Wash by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 132,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 107,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mister Car Wash during the 4th quarter worth about $698,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mister Car Wash from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Mister Car Wash in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Mister Car Wash from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Mister Car Wash from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mister Car Wash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

Mister Car Wash Price Performance

Mister Car Wash stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.51. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $8.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph Duane Matheny sold 6,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $51,344.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,460.06. This trade represents a 7.32 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 22,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $186,009.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,479,420 shares in the company, valued at $37,806,304.80. The trade was a 0.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 360,313 shares of company stock valued at $2,995,270. 70.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mister Car Wash Profile

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. The company serves individual retail and corporate customers. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

