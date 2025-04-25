Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.
Modiv Industrial Stock Performance
NYSE MDV opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.26 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.
Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 468.00%.
Modiv Industrial Company Profile
Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.
