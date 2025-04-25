Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Modiv Industrial (NYSE:MDV – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Modiv Industrial’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Modiv Industrial Stock Performance

NYSE MDV opened at $16.28 on Tuesday. Modiv Industrial has a 52-week low of $13.62 and a 52-week high of $18.11. The stock has a market cap of $162.26 million, a PE ratio of -148.00 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.31 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60.

Modiv Industrial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Modiv Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 468.00%.

Institutional Trading of Modiv Industrial

Modiv Industrial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Modiv Industrial by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 23,251 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter valued at about $339,000. 683 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Modiv Industrial during the 4th quarter worth $321,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modiv Industrial during the fourth quarter worth $295,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Modiv Industrial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 18,549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Modiv Industrial, Inc is an internally managed REIT that is focused on single-tenant net-lease industrial manufacturing real estate. The Company actively acquires critical industrial manufacturing properties with long-term leases to tenants that fuel the national economy and strengthen the nation's supply chains.

