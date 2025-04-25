Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Free Report) by 50.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,656 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $7,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,516,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. 62.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCRI. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.60.

Monarch Casino & Resort Price Performance

MCRI stock opened at $77.06 on Friday. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.58 and a 12 month high of $96.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.97.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $125.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Monarch Casino & Resort Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Monarch Casino & Resort’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

About Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino facility in Reno, Nevada, and the Monarch Black Hawk Casino in Black Hawk, Colorado. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Reno, NV.

