Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,996 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Apple makes up 0.8% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Drystone LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at about $71,000. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America bought a new position in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target (down previously from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This trade represents a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Trading Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.42. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.15 and a 12 month high of $260.10.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.87%.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.