Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN – Free Report) by 829.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Myriad Genetics were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV raised its position in Myriad Genetics by 132.8% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Myriad Genetics by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,644 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $161,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Myriad Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Polymer Capital Management US LLC acquired a new position in Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on MYGN shares. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Myriad Genetics from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Myriad Genetics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Myriad Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim cut Myriad Genetics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Myriad Genetics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.61.

Myriad Genetics Price Performance

Shares of MYGN opened at $7.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. The stock has a market cap of $679.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.87. Myriad Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $210.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.35 million. Myriad Genetics had a negative net margin of 14.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.51%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Myriad Genetics, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Myriad Genetics Profile

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and pharmacogenomics. It also provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, and metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

