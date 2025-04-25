National Bank Financial Forecasts TransAlta FY2025 Earnings

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta in a report released on Wednesday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TAC. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of TransAlta from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cibc World Mkts raised TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. CIBC upgraded TransAlta from a “neutral” rating to an “outperformer” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

TransAlta Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of TransAlta stock opened at $8.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.99.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $484.60 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 6.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransAlta

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 86.6% during the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 942,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 437,511 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 9.8% in the first quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 267,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 23,800 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in TransAlta by 55.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 22,533 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,019 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam grew its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 239.2% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 10,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be issued a $0.0458 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is 43.90%.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment holds interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydroelectric generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

See Also

