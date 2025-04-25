National Bank Financial Predicts Alamos Gold Q1 Earnings

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Free Report) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.22 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alamos Gold’s FY2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Alamos Gold from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Alamos Gold from $31.00 to $30.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Alamos Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of AGI stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.72 and a 200-day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $14.31 and a 52-week high of $31.00.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:AGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $375.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.06 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 21.11%.

Alamos Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 14.49%.

Institutional Trading of Alamos Gold

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,726,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $142,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,867,027 shares in the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new stake in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,066,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 299,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 29,933 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,869,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,995,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,105,000 after buying an additional 279,280 shares in the last quarter. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alamos Gold

(Get Free Report)

Alamos Gold Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Young-Davidson mine and Island Gold mine located in the Ontario, Canada; Mulatos mine located in the Sonora, Mexico; and Lynn Lake project situated in the Manitoba, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.