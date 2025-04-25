National Bank Financial Weighs in on Newmont FY2025 Earnings

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT – Free Report) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Newmont in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $6.21 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $6.41. National Bank Financial has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $5.51 per share.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Newmont from C$75.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.50.

Newmont Price Performance

NGT stock opened at C$77.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.62. Newmont has a 52-week low of C$53.03 and a 52-week high of C$81.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$67.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.06.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

