National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC) Shares Purchased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) by 809.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National HealthCare by 396.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of National HealthCare by 378.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in National HealthCare by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in National HealthCare by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Price Performance

NHC opened at $94.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.00 and a 200-day moving average of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.80. National HealthCare Co. has a 1-year low of $89.14 and a 1-year high of $138.49.

National HealthCare Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. National HealthCare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.31%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National HealthCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

View Our Latest Research Report on NHC

About National HealthCare

(Free Report)

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.