Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.
TransMedics Group Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
TransMedics Group Company Profile
TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.
