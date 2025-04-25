Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Hold Rating for TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX)

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.70.

TransMedics Group Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransMedics Group

Shares of TMDX opened at $94.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.19 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 8.20 and a quick ratio of 7.33. TransMedics Group has a one year low of $55.00 and a one year high of $177.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.09 and a 200 day moving average of $78.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in TransMedics Group in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

