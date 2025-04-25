NETSTREIT Q1 EPS Estimate Increased by Capital One Financial

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of NETSTREIT in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst D. Guglielmo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.28. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NETSTREIT’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for NETSTREIT’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

NTST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETSTREIT from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of NETSTREIT in a research report on Monday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.03.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $15.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 4.11. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.12. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -259.96 and a beta of 0.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in NETSTREIT by 861.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in NETSTREIT by 2,779.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,977 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in NETSTREIT by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NETSTREIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

In related news, CEO Mark Manheimer bought 6,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $97,866.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 304,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,669,088.76. This trade represents a 2.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $183,172. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -525.00%.

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

