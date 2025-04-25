NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN) and TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Head to Head Comparison

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP – Get Free Report) and NeuroSense Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for TFF Pharmaceuticals and NeuroSense Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TFF Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 0.00 NeuroSense Therapeutics 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TFF Pharmaceuticals -1,596.64% -310.17% -196.06% NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -590.79%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TFF Pharmaceuticals -$70,983.00 -4.07 -$21.24 million ($6.44) -0.01 NeuroSense Therapeutics N/A N/A -$11.28 million ($0.54) -1.85

NeuroSense Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than TFF Pharmaceuticals. NeuroSense Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TFF Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.3% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of TFF Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.4% of NeuroSense Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

TFF Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NeuroSense Therapeutics has a beta of 1.36, indicating that its share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NeuroSense Therapeutics beats TFF Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing (TFF) technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions. The company's drug candidates are TFF Voriconazole Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment and prophylaxis of invasive pulmonary aspergillosis; and TFF Tacrolimus Inhalation Powder, which is in Phase II clinical trials used to prevent lung transplant rejection. It also develops other dry powder products, such as Augmenta human derived monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of COVID-19 disease; and other vaccines. It has a license agreement with the University of Texas at Austin for the development of inhaled dry powder drugs. TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer’s, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. Its preclinical pipeline includes StabiliC for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease; and CogniC for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

