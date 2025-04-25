Northland Capmk Issues Positive Forecast for EE Earnings

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk increased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Excelerate Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Excelerate Energy’s current full-year earnings is $1.16 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EE. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target (up from $22.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Excelerate Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.17.

NYSE:EE opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. Excelerate Energy has a 1-year low of $16.69 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81, a P/E/G ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EE. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Excelerate Energy by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in shares of Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

