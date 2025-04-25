NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 57.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 197,944 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 7.8% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $19,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after purchasing an additional 11,525,969 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after buying an additional 6,526,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,280,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $20,315,409,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211,040 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,406,054 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 98,339,379 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $13,205,995,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,672 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This represents a 27.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $113.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $78.22 and a 52 week high of $195.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

