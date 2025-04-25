NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Whittier Trust Co.’s Largest Position

Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,709,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.6% of Whittier Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $498,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on NVIDIA from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.36%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total transaction of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

